Gretna Business Expo moving outdoors, to partner with McKenna Market

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Business Expo on Saturday, June 11, outdoors in downtown Gretna.

The event was traditionally held indoors at Gretna Middle School in years past. After indoor gathering restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic spurred cancellations of the Expo in 2020 and 2021, the Chamber Board decided to think outside the box, literally.

“The board was looking for something new, something different,” said Carrie Reitmeier, community engagement coordinator for the Chamber. “They wanted to try and have the event outside to showcase the improvements downtown on the red brick road.”

The Chamber board had considered the June 11 date, later finding out that McKenna Market Mania, the City of Gretna’s annual downtown flea market and craft show, was set for the same weekend.

The fourth annual McKenna Market Mania will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.

The Gretna Business Expo will run Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Face painting and balloon animals will be offered on site, provided by the St. Patrick’s Church youth group for a freewill donation.

Organizers are hopeful that a variety of food trucks will also sign up to participate.

McKenna Market Mania serves as fundraiser for the Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry. Proceeds from booth fees are donated to the pantry.

The Gretna Business Expo helps provide the funds that keep Chamber membership dues low and allow the business community to make donations to the Chamber scholarship fund and community events like Gretna Days.

“It’s great that our dues can stay low so that we can continue to help businesses in a very cost effective way,” Reitmeier said.

The expo is an opportunity to showcase local business, building community and involvement between business owners and those they serve.

“Gretna people are very loyal,” she said. “They want to support the people who are supporting their community. It’s almost a no brainer that when people come to town they’re joining the Chamber. I think this is a great opportunity for those businesses to meet their patrons and vice versa. You get the managers and employees coming to the expos. It’s nice to see the faces behind the businesses that are serving us as well.”

The outdoor setting provides the opportunity for businesses to sell on site, offer demonstrations or simply connect with the community, she said.

“It’ll bring more people (to both events),” Reitmeier said. “I think it’s going to be fun. Being outside is something totally unique. The Gretna Chamber hopes the community and its businesses are receptive and enjoy this new idea for the Business Expo.”

Along with exploring local business, the event is an opportunity to see what’s happening downtown. A number of improvements were made to the downtown corridor in 2019.

“We’re excited that it’s back, that it’s new,” Reitmeier said. “We’ve got lots of new businesses that I’m sure are excited to get out there, get their name out in the community and meet some people. It should be a good event.

“The entire Chamber Board is excited to put this together. We’re trying to do what we feel is best for the business community and our patrons. (The board) has worked hard.”

Booth costs for the Business Expo are $25 for Chamber members and $50 for nonmembers with a registration deadline of Sunday, June 5. For more information or to register, visit gretnachamber.com.

For McKenna Market, vendor fees are $25 for one day in an outdoor space or $40 for both days outdoors. Indoor booths cost $80 for both days. The event is open to those selling antiques, repurposed, vintage and handmade items. For more information, or to reserve a booth, email mckennamarket@gmail.com or call 402-332-3336.

There will be no rain date for either event. In the event of a cancelation, registration fees would be donated to the Gretna Chamber’s scholarship fund. Booth fees for the McKenna Market would be donated to Gretna Neighbors.

