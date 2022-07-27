Gretna Chamber names Kathy Wendlandt as its Citizen of the Year

Kathy Wendlandt is Gretna’s 2022 Citizen of the Year.

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce told the Gretna Breeze that it will announce Wendlandt as the annual award recipient Friday during the Gretna Days movie night at Gretna High School’s football stadium.

Wendlandt will be recognized about 8 p.m. Friday, and she’ll be featured during the Gretna Days parade on Saturday.

A lifelong Gretna resident, Wendlandt is a graduate of the Class of 1987 at Gretna High. She’s the daughter of Don and Caroline Frederick and has been married to Mitch Wendlandt for 28 years.

Wendlandt had a career as a teacher, with her last assignment teaching physical education at Gretna Middle School. She left teaching to help her husband with his businesses, which include Gretna Drug, Elkhorn Drug, Blakes Pharmacy in Louisville and Community Pharmacy Services.

Wendlandt is currently the property manager for Frederick Brothers Rental, a Gretna family-owned business for 75 years. She’s an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and taught religious education for several years.

In 2014, Wendlandt and her husband founded Bright Future Foundation to help families and students within the Gretna Public School District. She also helped establish the Gretna Days Community Improvement Fund.