Gretna Chamber of Commerce releases latest Gretna Green Book

This year’s edition of the Gretna Green Book is now available.

The annual membership directory for the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce doubles as a guide for the community — helpful for newcomers and longtime residents alike.

“We are really proud of the Green Book and thankful for our members who make it possible,” said Carrie Reitmeier, community engagement coordinator for the chamber.

The Green Book features stories about downtown Gretna, the McKinneys, The Beanery, last year’s Citizen of the Year honoree Loren Katt, and City Council member Kara Alexander.

“The addition of the local stories seems to be a hit with our community, as we have received many positive comments about them,” Reitmeier said. “The photography, done by Nate Olsen of Creative Olsen, a chamber board member, was over the top. It’s amazing how many of our citizens look forward to this book.”

The directory includes listings for area businesses, schools and professionals, as well as a new map of Gretna received in March 2022.

“So much going on in our great community and the map is helpful for navigating it all,” Reitmeier said.

Copies of the Green Book can be found around town, including at businesses, the chamber’s office in Village Square and the Gretna Public Library.