Gretna City Council denies sanitation application

At its Feb. 1 meeting, the Gretna City Council denied Gretna Sanitation’s permit to haul application.

This is the third year that the council has denied the permit, citing violation of zoning regulations in the I-1 light industrial district.

City Attorney Jeff Miller said at the meeting that while this type of business was not allowed in the light industrial zoning district, it could be permitted as a conditional use in a heavy industrial zoning district.

Gretna Sanitation owner Andy Harpenau addressed the council at the meeting. He said the city has not been responsive to his phone calls.

“It is absolutely absurd the way this has all been handled,” he wrote in an email to the council. “No one will talk to us.”

The council first denied Gretna Sanitation’s permit in 2020, citing the same zoning issue. At the time, Miller had said that the city would have to work with the applicant toward a solution.

It is unclear what has happened since then.

“Every solution we’ve presented, they shoot it down,” Harpenau told the Breeze. “All of this could be set out on the table at a 15- to 20-minute meeting. A solution could be had very quickly. That’s my frustration.”

Harpenau said that there no heavy industrial land for sale in Gretna. He says that businesses operating under heavy industrial zoning have been zoned that way later on.

“Our business occurs in the streets, out away from the buildings, we just park our trucks there,” he said. “We’re not performing those activities on site. Are we operating a solid waste facility there? No.

“We’re one of two local garbage companies left in Omaha. The rest of them are billion-dollar nationwide or worldwide companies. It’s just insane what we’ve had to deal with from our local Gretna government.”

The matter is currently in litigation. Attempts to reach the city attorney for further comment were unsuccessful.

Also at its Feb. 1 meeting, the council:

• Approved a pay request of $139,070.70 to MCL Construction for work on the Gretna ballfields.

• Approved a pay request of $247,500 to Vrba Construction Inc. for work on the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer Phase 3 – Part 2 (South.)

• Approved a pay request of $94,099.93 to Kersten Construction Inc. for work on the Aspen Creek North Phase 2 water main improvements.

• Approved a pay request of $90,977.40 to Sargent Drilling for work on Well No. 9 and Well House, Contract No. 1.

• Approved a pay request of $20,155.50 to Vrba Construction for work on Well No. 9 and Well House, Contract No. 2.

• Approved a contract time change for the Gretna Crossing Park paving and utility improvements. The project is ahead of schedule.

• Approved a pay request of $102,411.38 to Graham Construction for Gretna Crossing Park paving and utility improvements.

• Approved a certificate of substantial completion for water and sanitary sewer at Gretna Crossing Park.

• Received an update on the Gretna Crossing Park project from MCL Construction.

• Held a public hearing before approving a revised preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture and residential estates to highest density residential R-4 and highway commercial for the Highland Trails project, generally located between 204th and 216th streets, between Lincoln Road and Cornhusker Road. The project was previously named Silverstone and includes 426 lots and 22 outlots across 216.67 acres. The project will include commercial, single family and multi-residential family uses.

• Held a public hearing before approving a Class C liquor license for Fareway, 604 S Highway 6.

• Held a public hearing before approving a Class C liquor license for Good Life Sports Bar & Grill, 10520 S 204th St.

• Approved a sewer rate reduction request.

• Approved special designated liquor licenses for the Knights of Columbus on the following dates: March 4, March 11, March 18, March 25, April 1 and April 8.

• Approved an agreement between the City of Gretna and Nebraska Crossing Outlet Mall for a water main relocation for Building V.

• Approved an amendment to the Construction Manager at Risk agreement with MCL Construction to include audio visual and IT design and installation services for the Gretna Crossing Park Recreation and Aquatic Center. The contract amendment results in an estimated cost increase of $461,082.

• Approved a change order return of $134,155.35 from R.L. Ruff Grading for Gretna Crossing Park grading improvements. City staff said that the return was closer to $160,000, but nearly $30,000 of that will be used for additional park improvements, netting a return of $134,155.35.

• Approved a pay request of $207,799.50 to R.L Ruff Grading for Gretna Crossing Park grading improvements.

The council then entered executive session to discuss litigation, real estate and contract negotiations.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.