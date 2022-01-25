Gretna City Council Digest: Jan. 18

With two Gretna City Council members away at Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Mike Evans became a voting member of the quorum for the evening. The council took the following action Jan. 18:

Approved a $34,403.42 pay request by DLR Group for November services related to the Gretna Crossing Park recreation and aquatic center.

Approved an $18,777.65 pay request to DLR Group for December services related to the Gretna Crossing Park recreation and aquatic center.

Approved a $1,253,628.17 pay request to MCL Construction for work on the Gretna Crossing Park recreation and aquatic center.

Heard an update on library happenings from Gretna Public Library Director Krissy Reed.

Fire Chief Rod Buethe provided the council with the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department’s 2021 numbers. GVFD responded to 1,263 calls last year, an average of about 105 calls per month. As of the meeting time, the department had responded to 80 calls so far this year. GVFD is seeing a steady increase in calls each year.

Following a public hearing that received no public comment, the council approved a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to highway commercial, R-4 highest density residential with a PUD (planned unit development) for M & M Acres replat 1, a replat of lots 1 and 2 of M & M Acres, generally located on the southeast corner of Highway 370 and 168th Street. Those two commercial lots will accompany an upscale apartment complex featuring studios; one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2102, amending the zoning for Highland Pointe lots 1 through 116 and 152 through 195 and outlots A through E from an R-3 high density residential zoning district to an R-4 highest density residential zoning district with a corridor overlay.

Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2103, rezoning the Parkview subdivision lots 1 through 163 and outlots A through C from a transitional agriculture zoning district to an R-4 highest density residential zoning district.

Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2104, rezoning the Kayda Corner subdivision lots 1 through 96 and outlots A through J from a transitional agriculture zoning district to an R-4 highest density residential zoning district and a mixed-use commercial and business park zoning district with a corridor overlay.

Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2105, rezoning the Gruenther Ridge subdivison lots 1 through 162 and outlots A through G from a transitional agriculture zoning district to an R-2 medium density and R-4 highest density residential zoning districts.

Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2106, rezoning the Lincoln Ridge subdivision lots 1 through 99 and outlots A through E from a transitional agriculture zoning district to an R-4 highest density residential zoning district.

Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act Agreement with the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA.) The City of Gretna is expected to receive about $75,000 of those funds back to use for streets and similar projects.

City Administrator Paula Dennison provided a quick update on grant applications:

The library is applying for $30,000 in state funds — through the city — to help pay for a capital campaign to build the new library/community center.

The city is applying for $150,000 via a Heartland 2050 grant to pay for a consultant to develop and enhance a transportation plan.

The city is seeking $2 million in federal funds for improvements to the street network surrounding the Gretna Crossing Park project.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.

