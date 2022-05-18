Gretna City Council Digest: May 17, 2022

A small residential estates development is moving forward after some debate between city staff, the Gretna Planning Commission and the Gretna City Council.

At its May 17 meeting, the council considered a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to residential estates for a subdivision to be known as Silver Oak Estates, generally located north of Capehart Road and approximately 226th Street.

The project is relatively low density on nearly 50 acres and includes 24 lots, ranging in size from 1.5 to 2.1 acres, along with another 6-plus acre lot for septic.

During staff comment, Development Services Director Dan Giittinger said the planning commission recommended denial, with two voting in favor and four against.

Giittinger also said that Gretna’s fire chief, who was unable to attend the meeting, had reservations about the density of the subdivision with only one access point, coming from the north through Wynnwood Estates on 226th Street. The International Fire Code would allow the one access, but city code would not, meaning the applicant would need a formal waiver to move forward as planned.

At the meeting, a representative of the applicant noted that the property was affected by physical constraints, boxed in by railroad tracks and other developments.

“There’s no other way to develop this property,” he said, noting he was making a formal request for the waiver at the meeting. “It’s impossible for any other access.”

Two speakers offered comments in favor of the project during the public hearing -- one a representative of the Schnack family, who is selling the property, and the other representing the neighboring Grand Vista Estates Homeowners Association.

Ultimately, the council approved the project 3-1, with Councilwoman Kara Alexander voting against.

The project will have to come before the council again when it’s ready for final platting.

Also at its May 17 meeting, the council:

• Approved a change order to the contract price (a decrease of $9,178) and a pay request of $13,985.95 to Judds Bros. Construction Co. for Standing Stone outfall sewer improvements.

• Approved an invoice of $18,822.35 to DLR Group for work on the Gretna Crossing Park Rec and Aquatic Center.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary and final plat for a subdivision to be known as Pfeffer Acres, generally located north of Platteview Road and near 200th Street. The lot sizes needed to be adjusted for the owners to add an outbuilding on their property.

• Held a public hearing an ultimately approved a final plat to be known as Nebraska Crossing Replat 6, lots 1-6, generally located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Highway 31 and Interstate 80. This changes the configuration of six existing lots – increasing the size of lots 2, 3, 4 and size and decreasing the size of lots 1 and 5, to address changes to the proposed layout of new buildings.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a final plat for a subdivision to be known as Platteview Industrial Replat 2, generally located northwest of 192nd Street and Platteview Road. This splits Lot C into two lots.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-4 highest density residential for a subdivision to be known as Cedar Hollow South, generally located northwest of 168th Street and Giles Road. This is a property owned by Gretna Public Schools and the purpose of the request was to play the area into an elementary school with residential adjacent.

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2115, amending the residential zoning districts and including height and lot requirements and fences and retaining walls.

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2116, adding animal hospitals as a conditional use in the neighborhood commercial zoning district.

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2117, rezoning the Estates at Wynnwood Phase 2 subdivision, lots 37-76, from agriculture and transitional agriculture to residential estates zoning district.

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2118, amending Master Fee Ordinance No. 2098.

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2119, rezoning the Gretna Logistics Park subdivision lot 1 and outlots A and B from transitional agriculture with interstate corridor overlay to an I-2 heavy industrial zoning district with an interstate corridor overlay.

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2120, rezoning the M&M Acres Replat 1 (Allora 168) subdivision lots 1-4 and outlots A and B from transitional agriculture with a corridor overlay to an R-4 highest density residential zoning district with a planned unit development and a high commercial zoning district with corridor overlay.

• Approved and adopted a resolution approving the South Sarpy Sewer Agency amended FY 2021-22 budget.

• Approved and adopted a resolution approving the South Sarpy Sewer Agency’s FY 2022-23 budget.

• Approved and adopted a resolution approving the third amendment to the interlocal agreement creating the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency.

• Reviewed bids and awarded a $7,583,000 contract to Sampson Construction for the passive park at Gretna Crossing Park. The council also accepted two alternates: $26,300 for plant establishment services at the ballfield complex and $19,100 for plant establishment services for the disc golf front nine tree plantings.

• Approved a special designated liquor license for the Knights of Columbus for June 11.

• Approved the fifth amendment to the Verizon cell site lease agreement.

• Approved the invoice cloud agreement for online payment services.

• The council then entered executive session to discuss litigation.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.