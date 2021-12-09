Gretna City Council Digest

At its Dec. 7 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2098, amending the master fee ordinance. The changes largely affect construction and sewer connection and aim to slowly begin to align the city’s fees with current cost. Staff said the updated fees are still significantly less than current cost.

• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2099, amending Gretna Municipal Code 3-114 regarding the discharge of firearms. The amendment will allow for hunting on certain properties within city limits and was prompted after the city's recent annexation of some more rural properties.

• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2100, amending the future land use map of the Gretna Comprehensive Plan Update 2021 for the areas within the city's new up to two mile extraterritorial jurisdiction and creating a new crossings corridor overlay area for the area generally bound by South 204th Street, Platteview Road, a half-mile west of Highways 6/31 and a half-mile north of Capehart Road.

• Approved and adopted Ordinance 2023, vacating the part of the South 198th Street right-of-way within and adjoining the Burlington Park at Gretna Station subdivision.

• Approved and adopted Resolution 12-21 (1), approval of year-end certification if City Street Superintendent for 2021.

• Approved the following Gretna Crossing Park project invoices to JEO Consulting: $24,972.23 for grading, roadway and utilities; $22,384.47 for Capehart Road improvements; $46,960 for baseball/softball fields and passive park amenities; $3,191.25 for onsite development sewer extensions.

• Approved the mayor's appointment of Jim Foley as the Planning Commission appointee to the Board of Adjustments.

• Approved the OPPD three-year agreement and payment to install a transformer at Gretna Crossing Park. The city will pay $45,581.31 over the three-year agreement.

• Approved a revised preliminary plat, final plat and rezoning request, which includes transitional agriculture and mixed-use commercial and R-4 high density residential and mixed-use commercial for Dragon Land Company, generally located on the northwest corner of Highway 370 and 192nd Street.

• Approved a $169,895.18 payment to Vrba Construction Inc. for work on the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer Phase 3 -- Part 2 (south.)

• Approved a $238,152.44 payment to Midwest DCM for Highway 6/31 and Lincoln Road highway improvements.

• Approved a $144,634.22 payment to Valley Corp for Schram Road water main improvements (SID 337.)

• Approved a $91,273.38 payment to Kersten Construction Inc. for Aspen Creek North Phase 2 water main improvements.

• Approved a $114,382.23 payment for October 2021 to DLR Group for work on the Gretna Crossing Park Rec and Aquatic Center.

The council then entered executive session to discuss contract negotiations and real estate.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.