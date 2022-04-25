Gretna City Council recognizes McKinney family, Logan Herring

The Gretna City Council meeting kicked off with a round of recognition on Tuesday, April 19.

A presentation was first made to Bob and Mary McKinney for their years of community investment. The McKinneys have retired after more than 50 years in business, and nearly 30 years in Gretna.

McKinney’s Food Center was set to close on April 30, but ended up closing early at the end of the day on Tuesday.

Mayor Mike Evans presented a plaque to the McKinneys, thanking them for years of community service, from fulfilling grocery needs to providing support through collaboration with local organizations.

The council also recognized former councilman Logan Herring with a plaque and gift during the meeting.

Herring resigned last month in the middle of his second council term, after being re-elected in 2020. He was first elected to the seat in 2016, but recently moved out of the district he represented.

Also at its meeting, the council:

• Approved a change order decrease of $109,394.45 from MCL Construction for the Gretna Crossing Park ballfields.

• Approved a pay request of $1,386,465.17 to MCL Construction for work on the Gretna Crossing Park Rec and Aquatic Center.

•Held a public hearing on the new Corridor Master Plan, known as The Crossings, to plan future land uses, transportation system enhancements and extensions, and economic development opportunities to project market trends for the Highway 6/31 corridor from Platteview Road to north of Capehart Road. The plan was introduced during a presentation at the April 5 council meeting.

Later in the meeting, the council approved second reading of an ordinance amending the Gretna Comprehensive Plan Update 2020 to adopt and incorporate The Crossings Corridor Master Plan and its future land use plan and to amend and extend The Crossings corridor overlay area.

• Held a public hearing on potential approval of a text amendment that would allow an animal hospital as an allowable use in the neighborhood commercial zoning district, per a conditional use permit. This use would be for household pets and not for livestock type animals.

Later, the council introduced and approved first reading of an ordinance to add animal hospitals as a conditional sue in the neighborhood commercial zoning district.

• Held a public hearing on the potential approval of a final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to highest density residential for a subdivision to be known as Mirabel, generally located on the southeast corner of 180th Street and Giles Road.

• Held a public hearing to consider approval of a final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to industrial with an interstate overlay for a subdivision to be known as Gretna Logistic Park, generally located north of Platteview Road and east of Highway 31.

• Held a public hearing to consider approval of a final plat and rezone from general commercial, mixed-use commercial and medium density residential to general commercial, mixed-use commercial and medium density residential for a subdivision to be known as Aspen Creek Phase 6, generally located north of Highway 370 and east of 191st Street. This is the culmination of the original Aspen Creek project, the developer said at the meeting. This phase includes the construction of the Hy-Vee grocery store, which is expected to open in spring 2023. The developer is responsible for helping with various street improvements, most significantly, that a signal will be put up at 186th Street and Highway 370 before the store opens, contingent upon approval from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

• Held a public hearing to consider approval of a final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to highest density residential with a Planned Unit Development overlay and highway commercial for a subdivision to be known as M & M Acres Replat 1, generally located south of Highway 370 and east of 168th Street.

• Held a public hearing to consider approval of changes to the zoning code in the residential district and fence regulations. Changes were prompted after the City’s annexation caused Gretna to inherit a number of development projects from Sarpy County. These new regulations deal with lot size, side yard setbacks, street side yard setbacks and other requirements of these districts, along with adjustments to fence regulations. The regulations are not the same as those approved by Sarpy County, but find more of an acceptable middle ground between County and previous City standards, staff said at the meeting.

The council later introduced and approved first reading of an ordinance amending the residential zoning districts, including height and lot requirements and fences and retaining walls.

• Approved second reading of an ordinance annexing the Meadows II (SID 87), located adjacent to Interstate 80 and 144th Street.

• Approved second reading of an ordinance amending the Gretna zoning regulations to adopt a new destination district for Vala’s Pumpkin Patch.

• Approved second reading of an ordinance amending the definition of kitchen in the residential code.

• Introduced and approved first reading of an ordinance rezoning the Estates at Wynnwood Phase 2 subdivision Lots 37-76 from agriculture and transitional agriculture zoning districts to residential estates.

• Approved and adopted a resolution recognizing the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Local 251, as the bargaining agent for a designated bargaining unit of employees in the City’s Public Works Department.

• Approved the mayor’s appointment of Paula Dennison as personnel administrator, to serve with the mayor’s term.

• Approved a subdivision agreement with SID 319 for the Estates at Wynnwood Phase 2, Lots 37-76.

• Reviewed bids for Buffalo Creek sewer Phase 2, awarding a $1,135,276.50 contract to Vrba Construction.

• Approved a change order decrease of $7,285.60 and a final pay request of $209,299.86 to Kersten Construction for the Aspen Creek North Phase 2 water improvements.

The council then entered executive session to discuss litigation.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.

