Gretna city, schools approve budgets, set tax levies

The City of Gretna has lowered its tax rate for the first time in 13 years, although residents’ taxes will rise due to an increase in the school levy.

While the city’s budget expenditures have increased by $42.2 million — an anticipated total of $98.5 million — its tax levy was decreased by nearly 3%.

“With the valuation increases throughout the metro and the incremental growth, the valuation of our community has increased,” Gretna Mayor Mike Evans said. “That said, we were able to lower our levy for the first time in 13 years, keeping the City of Gretna the second lowest levy of all cities in Sarpy County.”

Papillion’s municipal levy is slightly lower than Gretna’s.

Gretna’s tax rate of 45 cents per $100 valuation was approved by the City Council on Sept. 26. The owner of a $250,000 home will pay $1,125 in taxes to the city in 2023.

“The challenge in our community is the growth of the infrastructure and capital outlays required with servicing the newly-annexed areas,” Evans said. “While we do have a larger valuation, quite a bit of the acquired infrastructure was in need of repairs or replacement.”

The cost to run a community has increased for the same reasons driving tighter household budgets.

“We would like to keep the budget the same amount, but we need to pay our employees fair wages, the cost of infrastructure has risen quickly, inflation has affected everyone and government is no exception,” Evans said.

While the levy is down, a number of newly-annexed residents may see an substantial increase in their taxes after a reprieve last year.

“That’s not because the city’s taxes are higher than the SIDs they were in,” Evans said. “When Sarpy County contested the Nebraska Supreme Court’s ruling, it pushed the ruling past the date needed for the annexed areas to be placed in Gretna’s taxable area. The short story is, last year, citizens in (annexed SIDs) did not pay their SID rate or the City of Gretna’s levy. Generally the city’s levy rate is about half of most of the SID’s. Not receiving any of these tax proceeds for a full year was challenging, as the city took over servicing all these newly-annexed areas without any of this property tax revenue to do so.”

Evans said that property tax revenue accounts for only about 25% of all city revenue. As a percentage, the City of Gretna’s portion is just under 20% of the full levy amount, he said.

“Previous Gretna administrations have always been very fiscally responsible, as noted by outside financial firms and our strong rating by Standard’s & Poor,” Evans said. “We will continue this focus of doing things efficiently, within our means and respecting the citizen’s tax dollars.”

The main driver of property taxes are schools and the employees necessary for their operation.

On Sept. 26, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education approved budgets for the 2022-23 school year.

The general fund, which serves as the main operating budget, was set at $76.7 million, an increase of $4.2 million, primarily due to additional hires as the district continues to grow. The budget includes $15.3 million in cash reserves.

Each year, 80% to 85% of the district’s general fund costs go to personnel costs.

“More students equal more staff,” Assistant Superintendent Travis Lightle said. “We add staff, and yet we’re still one of the most efficient to educate students.”

The district has the third lowest cost per pupil among Nebraska school districts, Lightle said.

With $23.6 million budgeted for the bond funds and $143.2 million in the special building fund, the total budget is $243.5 million.

To pay for the budget, the school board set the tax request at $1.48 per $100 valuation, a 5 cent increase from last year. The owner of a $250,000 home can expect to pay $3,700 in taxes to the district.

“The biggest increase in tax ask was a result of the bond,” Lightle said.

The $258 million in bonds, approved by 60% of voters in 2020, are still being offered by the district.

“We spread the sale out for as long as we can,” Lightle said. “The longer we wait to sell, the more people are in our district to help pay for them. We sell about what we’ll pay for in construction bills that year.”