 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gretna commissioner named vice chair of Public Service Commission

  • 0

Sarpy County's representative on the Nebraska Public Service Commission was selected to be vice chair of the statewide agency.

Tim Schram

Tim Schram

Commissioner Tim Schram, a resident of rural Gretna, was elected vice chair on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Schram has represented District 1, which spans Sarpy, Saunders and a portion of western Douglas counties, since 2006.

Commissioner Dan Watermeier, a resident of Otoe County, was named chair for the third consecutive year, according to a PSC news release. Watermeier's District 1 spans eight counties in southeast Nebraska. He was elected in 2018.

PSC leadership positions are elected annually.

The commission began in 1885 as a railroad regulator and now oversees telecommunications carriers, pipelines, household movers, passenger carriers and a variety of other industries. It also oversees several specially designed state funds.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert