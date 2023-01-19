Gretna commissioner named vice chair of Public Service Commission

Sarpy County's representative on the Nebraska Public Service Commission was selected to be vice chair of the statewide agency.

Commissioner Tim Schram, a resident of rural Gretna, was elected vice chair on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Schram has represented District 1, which spans Sarpy, Saunders and a portion of western Douglas counties, since 2006.

Commissioner Dan Watermeier, a resident of Otoe County, was named chair for the third consecutive year, according to a PSC news release. Watermeier's District 1 spans eight counties in southeast Nebraska. He was elected in 2018.

PSC leadership positions are elected annually.

The commission began in 1885 as a railroad regulator and now oversees telecommunications carriers, pipelines, household movers, passenger carriers and a variety of other industries. It also oversees several specially designed state funds.