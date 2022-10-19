Gretna Community Foundation accepting grant requests

Gretna Community Foundation is accepting grant requests of up to $5,000 from 501©(3) nonprofit organizations.

Organizations must provide services to individuals residing in, and the grant proceeds must be used within, the City of Gretna and/or the Gretna Pubilc Schools to be considered for support.

The GCF does not provide grants for direct aid to individuals/families, religious programs, political organizations or projects, and dinners, tickets, or conferences.

The foundation will accept applications via U.S. Mail or email through Nov. 15. No hand delivered applications will be accepted. Visit gretnacommunityfoundation.org for an electronic copy of the application packet.

The GCF is an affiliated fund of Midlands Community Foundation. Its mission is to help fund community improvement projects and help those in need in the Gretna community.

Gretna Community Foundation promoting Midlands Community Foundation fund match Gretna community boosters looking for a way to stretch their dollar — and, with inflation and other economic factors, that’s probably all of t…