Gretna Community Foundation promoting Midlands Community Foundation fund match

Gretna community boosters looking for a way to stretch their dollar — and, with inflation and other economic factors, that’s probably all of them — should take a look at a local foundation’s matching funds program.

A variety of community initiatives are spearheaded through the Gretna Community Foundation, which itself is an affiliate of the Midlands Community Foundation. The MCF, in turn, is offering a matching program for eligible donations that could help spur additional dollars into Gretna causes.

GCF board members presented information about the opportunity, along with sharing stories about how they have directed charitable giving, during an information session at Journey Church on Thursday, Sept. 22. Members of the Gretna Chamber of Commerce were also invited to attend as part of its ongoing Coffee & Connections program.

Midlands Community Foundation President Diane Knicky explained how the Papillion-based charity that serves Sarpy and Cass counties is connected to the Gretna Community Foundation and its affiliated funds.

“We are basically the parent 501©(3) for the Gretna Community Foundation,” Knicky said. “We’re a public charity. We’re able to open charitable funds under our umbrella, and the Gretna Community Foundation is the parent for a lot of other funds that fall under their umbrella for your community foundation.”

Knicky said the MCF match program is a great opportunity to open a fund under the Gretna Community Foundation because they could be eligible for essentially free additional dollars through MCF.

“If you have a current fund, or you open a new fund, from this year, Nov. 29, which is Giving Tuesday, through Jan. 5, though dollars will be matched up to $100,000,” Knicky said.

If more than $100,000 would be matched, the match would be pro-rated. There is a limit of matching up to $5,00 per individual donor.

Knicky said a couple years ago, the match was 20% — so a $5,000 donation into a new fund would have been matched with an extra $1,000 to be used however those charitable funds would be used.

“It’s a really great opportunity to open a new fund,” Knicky said. “Last year, one of our funds actually raised so much money ... that they got $11,000 from the Midlands Community Foundation as part of the match, so the more you raise, obviously, the more you get out of that $100,000 pool.”

The Gretna Community Foundation helps coordinate efforts to help neighbors and others in the community.

“We’re so lucky to have so many people that care so much about our community,” GCF board president Teresa Roll said.

Giving through the GCF ensures that donors know where their dollars are going — often to someone they could meet or somewhere they can go.

“You will know where your money goes,” she said. “It’s an amazing opportunity to see the good that you can do.”

Krissy Reed, director of the Gretna Public Library, represented the library’s friends group and its foundation, both of which are supported by charitable giving through the community foundations. She said working with the groups is an easy process, and she encouraged anyone interested to reach out for more information.

Reed said donations have helped provide incentives for children participating in the library’s summer reading program. Among other things, the library has also started a “Dungeons and Dragons” club that’s meeting on a regular basis for teens and expanded its gaming materials.

“We’ve been able to provide families more reading materials,” Reed said. “It has been a wonderful incentive for the kids to continue that love of learning and continue being exposed to new vocabulary words, and that just continues to ignite their brains and really allows them to grow and do well when they’re in school.”