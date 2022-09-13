Gretna Community Foundation to hold informational meeting

The Gretna Community Foundation is inviting the community to learn about is efforts during an upcoming Coffee & Connections session.

Come out to the Journey Church, 20020 Hampton Drive, on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8 a.m. to meet with the Gretna Community Foundation Board of Directors.

The hourlong session will include an introduction of board members, opportunities for grants, best practices in managing and maximizing donations to your fund, information on the Midlands Community Foundation’s Match Program and networking opportunities with the Gretna Business Association, community members and other fund owners.