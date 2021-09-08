 Skip to main content
Gretna Community Foundation welcomes three new board members
The Gretna Community Foundation recently welcomed three new members to its Board of Directors.

Nancy Arp, a business professor at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln; Molly Miller an attorney with Adams & Sullivan, P.C., L.L.O.; and Jason Pfenning, vice president of lending with Core Bank.

“Our Board of Directors is made up of dedicated community leaders committed to help fund community improvement projects and help those in need in the Gretna community. The addition of these new members complements our team’s skills and experiences, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to make a positive impact in Gretna,” said Susan Koesters, Gretna Community Foundation board president.

The Gretna Community Foundation, an affiliated fund of Midlands Community Foundation, was established in 2011 to assist people in the Gretna community and to offer grants to nonprofits to expand the impact of their work.

The Gretna Community Foundation is accepting grant applications. For more information on how to apply, visit gretnacommunityfoundation.org.

Pfenning
Arp
Miller
