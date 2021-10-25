Gretna cross country teams place sixth at state meet

Both the girls and boys Gretna cross country teams ended up in sixth place as a team, with both teams being one point out of the 5th place team position.

On the girls side, Isabella Bricker's 13th place finish and Addy Walker's 14th place finish represented the first ever individual state cross country medalists for the girls team since Gretna moved up to Class A.

Bricker's 13th place finish caps off her improbable lone cross country season with an individual state medal.

Addy Walker's finish was an improvement both in time and place from her performance at state as a freshman last year.

Every other Lady Dragon runner ran faster on the Kearney Country Club course than they did earlier this year, starting with a great tactical race by Olivia Hannesson.

On the boys side, Evan Liewer earned an individual state medal with a ninth place finish and ran the fastest time that any Gretna Dragon has ever run on the Kearney Country Club course with his time of 16:21.

Erdkamp placed 26th with a time of 17:16.76.

Senior Kale Edmonds placed 30th 17:18.58.

Junior Connor Reeson placed 37th with a time of 17:24.40.