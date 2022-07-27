Gretna Days celebrates growing community

As Gretna continues expanding, the community wants to welcome newcomers while preserving the small town charm that’s been its identity for decades.

Gretna Days offers a perfect opportunity to accomplish both goals at the same time.

The weekend offers family-friendly activities appealing to a variety of interests, along with plenty of time to visit with neighbors and gain an appreciation for each other.

“If people have not been out to Gretna Days, it is a great, unique event,” said Brad Stauffer, president of the Gretna Days Foundation. “It’s all about having fun. It’s all about the community. I really do encourage people to come out and enjoy themselves.”

Stauffer said the Gretna Day organizers strive to keep events affordable and fun, and avoid inviting booth after booth of vendors hawking their wares.

“It’s important to bring the community together,” he said. “It’s about the community. It’s about the people here.”

Highlights of the weekend include:

A movie night at Gretna High School’s stadium, which starts at 8 p.m. Friday, followed by a community fireworks show — the best viewing for which is at the stadium.

The seventh annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the high school.

The Gretna Days Parade, which runs 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, starting at the Gretna Public Library and following McKenna Street north to Angus Street, ending at the Gretna Public Pool.

A dance and beer garden featuring Cooper James and Lemon Fresh Day at Village Square on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. and running until 1 a.m.

The Gretna Days Community Picnic on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peterson Park.

Stauffer said the foundation is trying a new spot for the fireworks — east of the high school — to see how it works. As Gretna grows, it’s become harder to find safe and accessible places for the show.

“The land we were previously using for the fireworks now has houses on it,” Stauffer said. “That’s been our challenge. We try to keep it close to the community, but land is being bought out for housing so fast.”

That said, Stauffer said he’s optimistic about the new spot.

“I really think that the best place to watch them is going to be there at the high school,” he said. “Fireworks will be pretty visible from around the community as well.”

Gretna Days features a variety of other events — including a carnival, a tractor pull, a car show, an ice cream social and much more — so everyone in the community should be able to find something that appeals to them.

“We try to have a diverse group of things for all kinds of different people to do,” Stauffer said. “We really try to have a little bit of everything — a little bit of something for everyone.”