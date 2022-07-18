Gretna Days plans 'little bit of everything' later this month

It's almost the most wonderful time of the year -- for the summer, anyway.

Gretna Days is coming up July 28 through July 31, offering something for everyone in the community with many of the family-friendly activities free or at a nominal cost.

The weekend festival is "all about having fun," said Brad Stauffer, president of the Gretna Days Foundation.

A carnival will take over Angus Road near North Park on Thursday through Saturday, and a variety of athletic tournaments -- golf, dodgeball, softball and, of course, cornhole -- join tractor pulls, a fun run/walk, a craft show, a car show and a high school pool party.

Food is featured heavily, too, whether it's a free community picnic and an ice cream social on Sunday, complementary hot dogs or a pizza party fundraiser after Saturday's parade, or beers and brats at St. Patrick's Parish on Friday evening.

Fireworks will fill the sky Friday night, at a new location east of Gretna High School this year because Gretna's housing boom has displaced the former launch site.

A free movie -- this year is "The Greatest Showman" -- will precede the fireworks display on then new scoreboard at the Gretna High School football stadium.

Other favorites, such as the parade, kiddie parade and craft show, will return Saturday, along with a dance and beer garden featuring Cooper James and Lemon Fresh Day at Village Square on Saturday evening.

"We really try to have a little bit of everything -- a little bit of something for everyone," Stauffer said.

The deadline for registering for the parade is Wednesday, July 20, at midnight. Click here for more information or to sign up. Entry fees vary from free to $275 per entry.

Look for a complete schedule and additional information about Gretna Days in a special section in next week's issue of the Gretna Breeze. Additional details can also be found at gretnadays.com.