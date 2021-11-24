Gretna dethrones Omaha Westside to win first football state title

He said the biggest thing he told the team at halftime was to quit hurting themselves.

"We've done a real good job at the end of the season, finishing games in the second half, after that first Elkhorn South game, we learned our lesson. So, we came out second half and we took care of ourselves and just played sound and made the plays that we needed to," Kayl said.

Kayl said he was not surprised by the low scoring.

"It's two teams that they might bend a little bit, but you get down to the red zone they're just going to refuse to try to let the other team in the end zone," Kayl said.

Flores was ecstatic after the win.

"To see all our hard work, our senior’s leadership throughout the year, our defense was amazing to see all the work pay off, it's awesome," he said.

He said the team knew it was going to a dogfight of a game.

"We thought there'd be small points on the board. We could have (scored more), we left some out there," Flores said.

Flores also gave credit to the defense for keeping Gretna in the game.