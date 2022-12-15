Gretna East will be part of Metro Conference next season

Gretna East will belong to the Metro Conference after all when it opens next year.

The Gretna Public Schools had weighed putting its second high school in the Eastern Midlands Conference, but changed course and Gretna East will join Gretna in the Metro as the league’s 22nd school.

Both schools are likely Class B size next year but are in a high growth area.

The EMC will expand, however, to nine schools. Lincoln Standing Bear opens and Hastings will become the westernmost member.

Speaking of Class A, proposals to raise the enrollment cutoffs between Classes A and B will be voted on again at the January legislative meetings of the Nebraska School Activities Association. The proposals would raise the cutoffs from 425 boys to 500 for football and from 850 students to 1,000 in all other activities.

Among other items on the January agendas are expanding use of the shot clock in basketball to Class B and raising the enrollment limit for eight-man football playoff eligibility from 47 boys to 55.