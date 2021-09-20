Gretna Elementary kitchen reopens after extensive remodel

It’s back to lunch as usual at Gretna Elementary School, following a renovation project that wrapped up last week on the school kitchen.

The work, which began this summer, was completed as a second phase of further renovations at Gretna Elementary School. Due to the extent of the work involved for the kitchen portion of the project, that phase was given more time for completion.

For the first month of the school year, kitchen staff offered one menu choice each day instead of the typical three. Parents were asked to order ahead of time using the Nutrislice app.

Food deliveries were sent up the street to Gretna Middle School, where GES kitchen staff met to prepare food, driving it to GES and unloading for lunch setup.

As time went on, the staff were able to begin using the cooler and other pieces of the GES kitchen, though no access to the dish machine meant staff were packing up dirty dishes and taking them to GMS to wash.

That continued through Sept. 10. On Sept. 13, all three choices were being offered and food was being prepped and served at GES by Sept. 16.

The project ended up finishing ahead of its mid-September deadline.