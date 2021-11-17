Gretna Esports team raises money for Omaha Children's Hospital through gaming event

Several members of the Gretna High School Esports team participated in the Extra Life 24-hour gaming marathon on Nov. 6.

The Extra Life charity gaming event raised money for Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

Gretna raised almost $350 for Children’s through their gaming effort and they did it from the comfort of their own homes.

The Esports team members played: League of Legends, Valorant, Rounds, a few different Jackbox games and Rainbow Six Siege.

Kimberly Ingraham-Beck, Gretna Esports coach, said this was the first time members participated in the Extra Life event and just the third year of the Esports team’s existence.

She said the team was contacted about Extra Life from the Omaha Children’s Hospital.

Students who participated in the event did so by using their own gaming setup and livestreamed from their own homes.

Those who tuned into the livestream had the option of donating to a streamer’s page or the Gretna Esports team page.

“They started streaming shortly after midnight on Saturday morning and then streamed kind of off and on for the rest of the day, navigating around work schedules,” Ingraham-Beck said.