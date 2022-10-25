Gretna financial adviser recognized by Edwards Jones

Lori Blum, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Gretna, was recognized as among the firm's most successful advisers during Edwards Jones' Financial Advisor Leaders Conference, held Sept. 29-30 in St. Louis.

During the two-day conference, attendees heard from internal and external speakers, conferred on timely topics and shared best practices for serving clients, according to a news release.

"We applaud the positive impact they are making for their clients and in their communities," said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm's recognition events. "We always look forward to the camaraderie among attendees and the learning that takes place as we celebrate their hard work and the exceptional service they provide to our clients."