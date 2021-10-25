Gretna football edges out Papillion La Vista in Friday night thriller

Both offenses had a hard time getting anything going as the fourth quarter opened, both opening drives ended in a punt.

Papillion's Chanez threw a 8-yard touchdown pass to Monarch receiver Tyson Money to tie the game up at 20-20 with two minutes and 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Gretna would squash Papillion's hopes for an upset on its final drive.

Flores would call his own number and run it into the end zone to seal the Dragons victory.

"We knew Papio had a great team, been right there in some games all year. So they're better than what the record said. We knew they wanted to help themselves out in the playoffs. They were on their home field, their last home game. They, they were going to give us everything they've got and they did," Gretna Head Coach Mike Kayl said.

Kayl said his team was not playing their style of football in the first half.

"We made our adjustments and really just got a little bit more hungry and just played better football for us," Kayl said.

He said the team is thankful to experience a close game like this headed into the playoffs.