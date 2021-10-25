Gretna football edges out Papillion La Vista in Friday night thriller

The Gretna football team capped off its stellar regular season with a gritty 27-20 win over Papillion La Vista.
Gretna would get in the scoring column first after recovering a fumble at midfield in the first quarter.
This fumble recovery would eventually lead to Gretna quarterback Zane Flores connecting with wide receiver TJ Silliman for a 7-yard touchdown.
Papillion La Vista was not be deterred though, and responded with a touchdown of their own off a quarterback run from Nick Chanez with two minutes and eight second left in the first quarter.
The Monarchs would hold the Dragons to a field goal and Gretna would take back the lead 10-7 with two minutes and 18 seconds left in the second quarter.
Papillion La Vista would respond with a 38-yard field goal of their own to tie the score 10-10 heading into halftime.
Gretna would open the third quarter with a field goal to take a 13-10 lead with nine minutes and four seconds left in the first.
The Monarchs would keep pace and hit another field goal with two minutes and 12 seconds left in the third to tie the game at 13-13.
Flores would provide a big play for the Dragons as he threw a 65-yard pass to Gretna receiver Caleb Schnell to put Gretna back on top 20-13 with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Both offenses had a hard time getting anything going as the fourth quarter opened, both opening drives ended in a punt.
Papillion's Chanez threw a 8-yard touchdown pass to Monarch receiver Tyson Money to tie the game up at 20-20 with two minutes and 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Gretna would squash Papillion's hopes for an upset on its final drive.
Flores would call his own number and run it into the end zone to seal the Dragons victory.
"We knew Papio had a great team, been right there in some games all year. So they're better than what the record said. We knew they wanted to help themselves out in the playoffs. They were on their home field, their last home game. They, they were going to give us everything they've got and they did," Gretna Head Coach Mike Kayl said.
Kayl said his team was not playing their style of football in the first half.
"We made our adjustments and really just got a little bit more hungry and just played better football for us," Kayl said.
He said the team is thankful to experience a close game like this headed into the playoffs.
"I think it's a good thing to refocus us, we know from here on out this is what we're going to see, we're just going to see good opponents," Kayl said.