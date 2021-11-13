Gretna football soars past Omaha North for Dragons' first state championship game

The Gretna football team is headed to the Class A state championship game after shutting out an Omaha North team on a Cinderella run, 34-0.

Freezing temperatures and wild winds could not prevent the Dragon football team from flying through this semifinal matchup, as Gretna provided a balanced attack that the Omaha North Vikings could not handle.

Dragon running back Mick Huber kicked things off for Gretna with an 8-yard touchdown run to put the Dragons up 7-0 with eight minutes and six second left in the first quarter.

Gretna Quarterback Zane Flores showed off his running ability when he rushed from two yards out for another Dragon touchdown to increase the lead to 14-0 over Omaha North headed into halftime.

Flores threw a 27-yard pass to wide receiver Tj Silliman to put the Dragons up 21-0 with seven minutes and 20 second left in the third.

Huber would get his second touchdown of the night with two minutes left in the third to increase Gretna's lead to 28-0.

Flores connected with wide receiver Brayden Chaney to increase the lead to 34-0 over Omaha North.

Gretna Head coach Mike Kayl said the team has learned a lot about themselves over the course of the season and has hit its stride.