Gretna freshman first girl in troop to become an Eagle Scout

Greta High School freshman Addie Horst recently became the first female Eagle Scout in her troop.

After earning 32 badges — 11 more than required — and completing a construction based project, Horst was awarded this highest rank in Boy Scouts of America.

For her project, Horst installed new flooring and replaced a fence at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park in June.

Originally having a dirt floor, Horst and a team of 12 family members laid new boards and nail-gunned them in place at the park. Horst lead the group, learning project management skills, she said. They then installed a new swing fence around a brick oven.

The job took four hours, not including all the preparation Horst put in.

Horst wants to be an engineer or architect someday. She said this allowed her to gain experience and solidify her desire to go into these fields.

Throughout her time in scouting, Horst has learned how to cook, sale, shoot, weld, woodwork and more. With 45 nights of camping under her belt, she’s learned survival skills like first aid.

Horst went with her troop, Troop 363 G, to Hawaii on a camping adventure. They made their own food and water and survived a three-day tropic storm.

She’s always loved the outdoors, Horst said, from kayaking to hiking. She’s never been afraid to get her hands dirty.

Horst was inspired to join scouts in the fifth grade by her brother Pierce Horst, 10, who was a cub scout. Right away, she said the boys accepted her. Four other females have also joined in the last couple of years.

Becoming the first female Eagle Scout in her troop has been incredible, she said.

“I’ve come a long way,” Horst said.

Horst encourages other girls to join Scouts BSA. Her advice — don’t be afraid.

“(I’d say) not to be scared or anything because it’s a really fun experience,” Horst said.

Parents Justin and Susan Horst said they’re proud of her.

“It’s been cool to watch her progress through it,” Susan said.