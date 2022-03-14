Gretna girl takes second in Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest

Two students from Sarpy County were recently recognized through the Severe Weather Awareness Week Poster Contest.

On Monday, March 7, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring March 21-25 as Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week, a time to remind Nebraskans that community preparedness can minimize the dangers of the annual severe weather season to the lives and property of Nebraskans.

In addition, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Erv Portis has announced the winners of the annual Severe Weather Awareness Contest during the ceremony. The winning and honorable mention posters will be featured in NEMA’s 2022 Severe Weather Awareness Calendar.

Mary White, 9, who attends Gretna Elementary School, earned second place in the contest for her poster, titled "Be Prepared Storms Pop Up Anywhere."

Hayden Christensen, 9, who attends Prairie Queen Elementary School in Papillion earned an Honorable Mention.

“We want all Nebraskans to take some time during Severe Weather Awareness Week to prepare for spring and summer severe weather,” Portis said. “The devastating impacts of extreme events can be reduced through improved readiness. Make a safety plan, create a preparedness kit and review proper safety precautions. It’s just a good practice for those of us who live in areas affected by tornadoes, floods and severe thunderstorms.”

For more information on severe weather awareness, or preparing for severe weather, visit nema.nebraska.gov.