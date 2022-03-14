 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gretna girl takes second in Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest

031622-gb-news-weather-p1.JPG

Gov. Pete Ricketts, center back, holds the Severe Weather Awareness Week Proclamation for March 21-25. Poster contest winners were also honored at the ceremony on Monday, March 7. Pictured, front row, from left: Sophie Rakes, first place; Mary White, second; Abigail Strilkivsky, third,  and  Morgan Ebel, fourth. Also pictured are emergency managers Laura Hintze of Knox County, Nic Kemnitz of Wayne County, James Davidsaver of Lancaster County, Jesse Eret of Sarpy County, Gov. Ricketts, NEMA Assistant Director Erv Portis, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brian Smith and Lisa Wiegand of Gage County. The contest is sponsored by NEMA, Nebraska Association of Emergency Management, National Weather Service and Nebraska National Guard.

 COURTESY NEMA

Two students from Sarpy County were recently recognized through the Severe Weather Awareness Week Poster Contest.

On Monday, March 7, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring March 21-25 as Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week, a time to remind Nebraskans that community preparedness can minimize the dangers of the annual severe weather season to the lives and property of Nebraskans.

In addition, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Erv Portis has announced the winners of the annual Severe Weather Awareness Contest during the ceremony. The winning and honorable mention posters will be featured in NEMA’s 2022 Severe Weather Awareness Calendar.

Mary White, 9, who attends Gretna Elementary School, earned second place in the contest for her poster, titled "Be Prepared Storms Pop Up Anywhere."

Hayden Christensen, 9, who attends Prairie Queen Elementary School in Papillion earned an Honorable Mention.

“We want all Nebraskans to take some time during Severe Weather Awareness Week to prepare for spring and summer severe weather,” Portis said. “The devastating impacts of extreme events can be reduced through improved readiness. Make a safety plan, create a preparedness kit and review proper safety precautions. It’s just a good practice for those of us who live in areas affected by tornadoes, floods and severe thunderstorms.”

For more information on severe weather awareness, or preparing for severe weather, visit nema.nebraska.gov.

