Gretna grad's coursework inspires 402 Door Signs, an experiment in entrepreneurship

Alexis Jansen — a 2021 graduate of Gretna High School — is getting firsthand experience in local business through 402 Door Signs, a startup she launched as part of her studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Through her major in agribusiness, Jansen got involved with the Engler entrepreneurship program at the university. The program is centered on agribusiness and students in the ag field, but is not exclusive to agribusiness. The program was founded and funded by Paul Engler, a UNL grad and “legendary” cattleman who bought and managed his first cattle herd of 100 at age 12.

“That’s just the culture of it,” Jansen said. “Basically, it’s more about discovering yourself, your passions and what makes you happy. We were all given more than to just work a 9 to 5 job.”

Jansen’s family farms — her father is a farmer and her mother handles the business side of things.

“Going through school, I didn’t have many ag friends at all,” she said. “I’ve never really given up on my passion for ag and my passion to continue ag here in Sarpy County.”

Along with being a member of the Engler organization, Jansen plans to take all of the program’s courses, adding the entrepreneurship program as a minor.

The program offers lessons in financing, finding your passions, a Bible study and more.

“I’ve built so many connections in Engler that I will be able to take with me forever,” Jansen said. “I really value that; relationships to have for a lifetime and the opportunity to do this is awesome.”

In her current coursework, each student was given $50 to start a business. Though students were allowed to partner up on the project, Jansen chose to go her own route.

“I like to have the independence of doing things my way, how I want and when I want,” she said.

In one of the introductory Engler courses, students had to create a personal creed, bringing in an object that represented that creed. Jansen painted her creed on a door sign: “I know what I want, but I have to find the way. Never be afraid to take the first step. Work hard. Believe in yourself. Stay humble. Focus on the good. It will all be worth it in the end.”

When she faced the journey of entrepreneurship, door signs just “struck” her, she said.

“I love painting and putting my creativity onto stuff, giving them to people and making them happy,” she said.

Thus, 402 Door Signs was born.

“From building a mailing list, to cold calls, to finding target market demographics, making a Facebook/Instagram page, taking financial risks and keeping records of finances, I have done a little bit of it all this semester,” Jansen said. “You get to experience entrepreneurship firsthand at pretty much no risk to you. Fifty dollar does not go a long way. I was $2,000 into debt within the first week. I just prayed that I made it back. I already had so many orders.”

One of those orders included 60 door signs for the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department. She had run into Fire Chief Rod Buethe, an acquaintance through mutual connections, who wanted to use the signs as gifts for volunteers at the fire department’s annual banquet.

“I had three weeks to have them ordered, painted, finished, wrapped and delivered to the venue,” she said. “That was a lot of work, but it was so worth it. I was very honored to do it.”

Jansen worked with a wholesaler out of Mississippi, who helped her customize a board in the shape of the GVFD logo. She incorporated the Star of Life and a fire hydrant on the board to represent the fire and EMS services provided by the fire department. On each sign, she painted a volunteer’s name to further customize the gift.

“I’ve driven through some neighborhoods and seen some on doors, it’s kind of cool to see my signs on people’s doors locally,” Jansen said.

Since launching 402 Door Signs in early February, her business has grown.

“I try to post on my Facebook every day or every other day,” Jansen said. “I currently have 24 (signs) to work on now. I have lots of orders to fill, especially for Mother’s Day.”

Outside of her 17 credit hours and 402 Door Signs, Jansen works at Hy-Vee. She is also involved with numerous organizations at UNL. She is the philanthropy chair for Sigma Alpha, an ag sorority, is the secretary of the National-Agri marketing Association, a part of the ag business club and is an Ag Sack Lunch Ambassador at UNL. Jansen also volunteers for the Sarpy County Fair’s concert committee.

“A lot of people have doubt that our generation can really do anything,” Jansen said. “When you share your story, the effort you put into the things you can do, it really helps.”

402 Door Signs can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

