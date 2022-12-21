Gretna graduate among 16 sworn-in by Nebraska State Patrol

The Nebraska State Patrol graduated 16 new troopers, including one from Gretna, during a ceremony at the State Capitol in Lincoln on Friday, Dec. 16.

Among the troopers taking their oath and receiving their badges was Trysten Whitted of Gretna. Whitted, who received Badge 298, is assigned to the Lincoln duty station.

“Every graduation marks a milestone, not only for the new troopers, but also for our agency as the next class of public servants joins the ranks,” NSP Superintendent Col. John Bolduc said. "These troopers are well trained and ready to hit the road across our great state. We are proud for them to join our team as we continue to serve Nebraska.”

The 16 members of the 66th Basic Recruit Class come to the patrol from communities across Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas and Minnesota. The newly sworn-in troopers have completed 22 weeks of intense training, including extensive live-action training scenarios and rigorous academic instruction. Their training now continues in the field, pairing with veteran troopers in the field training process.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson provided remarks, while Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office.

“You are joining the premiere law enforcement agency in the state of Nebraska, having just graduated one of the toughest law enforcement training academies in the nation,” Ricketts told the recruits. “We’re also proud that you have chosen this line of work. Your motto ‘Service Over Self’ demonstrates that you understand what this is about, that you are here to serve, protect, and keep the people of Nebraska safe.”