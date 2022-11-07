Gretna High School Career Day set to return Nov. 17

Gretna High School will host its third-ever Career Day on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the school's commons at 11335 S. 204th St.

The layout will be similar to the college fair, where each employer has a table to set up a display and students/parents can walk around and visit with each one, organizer and industrial technology instructor Jason Novotny said.

Last year, about 20 companies and 150 students attended.

"Some companies will take the kids right out of high school with no additional training; some places want the kids to work during the day and go to school at night toward a one- or two-year trade certificate," Novotny said.

GHS is looking for local businesses in the skilled trades to participate. Interested parties should contact Jason Novotny at jnovotny@gpsne.org or 402-332-3936.