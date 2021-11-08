Gretna High School Career Fair continues to grow

In its second year, the Gretna High School Career Fair was held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the Gretna High School commons.
Originally held in May 2021, the event was moved to the fall so that students could take better advantage of scholarships offered by some businesses.
"One good thing about Gretna is that we're not a 'college for all' school," said Jason Novotny, GHS skilled and technical sciences (shop) teacher. "Every kid is built to do something different. Some need to go to the military. Some need a four-year school, some two-year or an apprenticeship. Some want to go out and work.
"This gives students that may not be on a college track the opportunity to see what's out there after high school."
The Career Fair is open to students in all grade levels. This year's event was most heavily attended by seniors nearing graduation.
"I think it's important to expose these kids to everything that's out there," Novotny said. "Some know they're not going to do anything more past high school, education-wise. They look at, who would hire me and what would that look like? These are good, high-paying jobs and great opportunities."
The event has grown, with about eight to 10 more businesses attending this year, Novotny said.
"Some were sponsoring scholarships for kids to go to two-year schools and get, for instance, a diesel degree and then come work for them," he said. "Some are looking for kids to come work right away. Heavy equipment, concrete, building homes, building airplanes... a lot of the opportunities were for kids that maybe don't want to do anything after high school or aren't sure what they want to do and want to go work for awhile while they figure it out."
Chad Muhle, project manager with high-end custom home builder Curt Hofer & Associates, reached out to a number of tradesmen in different fields, sharing information for a variety of his subcontractors. Many included their phone numbers, asking students interested to reach out to them for a job.
“They can come out of this with no debt,” Muhle said.
Most contractors are willing or wanting to share their knowledge, even covering training costs for students wiling to learn.
“We need people willing to learn and work,” said Chandler Cannon with Gretna Plumbing. “We’ll teach them everything.”
Cannon said the need in the field never changes; it’s always high.
That need is seen across the board. DeeAnn Hartman with Kersten Construction, Inc., said Kersten is always hiring laborers, and also has immediate openings for fuel/lube technicians, experienced heavy equipment operators and pipe layers.
Hartman said while they would love to recruit some students right after graduation, they also wanted to provide information on how college can fit into the industry: skilled training, construction management, etc.
“Our goal is to expose kids to career opportunities that maybe don’t require a college degree,” she said. “With the trades, there are definitely some good careers there, too.”
A variety of fields were represented, giving an idea of the high demand for these jobs both in Gretna and the greater Omaha metro area.
“We try to open it so our local businesses can participate too,” Novotny said. “We have these kids that want to do this kind of work. It’d be nice to keep them in the local community.”
Local businesses interested in participating in a future Career Fair should contact Novotny at jnovotny@gpsne.org.