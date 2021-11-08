Gretna High School Career Fair continues to grow

In its second year, the Gretna High School Career Fair was held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the Gretna High School commons.

Originally held in May 2021, the event was moved to the fall so that students could take better advantage of scholarships offered by some businesses.

"One good thing about Gretna is that we're not a 'college for all' school," said Jason Novotny, GHS skilled and technical sciences (shop) teacher. "Every kid is built to do something different. Some need to go to the military. Some need a four-year school, some two-year or an apprenticeship. Some want to go out and work.

"This gives students that may not be on a college track the opportunity to see what's out there after high school."

The Career Fair is open to students in all grade levels. This year's event was most heavily attended by seniors nearing graduation.

"I think it's important to expose these kids to everything that's out there," Novotny said. "Some know they're not going to do anything more past high school, education-wise. They look at, who would hire me and what would that look like? These are good, high-paying jobs and great opportunities."

The event has grown, with about eight to 10 more businesses attending this year, Novotny said.