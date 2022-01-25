Gretna hosts Ready for Primetime

Gretna High School again hosted its annual Ready for Primetime show choir competition on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The Gretna choirs do not compete, as they host the event, but both the Revolution and Evolution show choirs performed.

Revolution’s work-centric repertoire includes performances of “9 to 5”, “She Works Hard for the Money” and “Takin’ Care of Business.” Revolution took fourth place at Papillion La Vista South’s Titan Classic on Jan. 8. The choir also earned Best Crew and Chuck Sams earned Best Male Performer.

Revolution took third at the Burke Bonanza competition on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Evolution’s repertoire takes you for a ride with performances including “Roller Coaster,” “Slow Ride Medley,” “The Middle” and “Enjoy the Ride.” The choir placed second in the prep division on Jan. 8 at the Titan Classic and also earned second at the Burke Bonanza on Saturday, Jan. 22.

At Gretna’s Jan. 15 competition, Papillion La Vista South High School’s Titanium show choir was named Grand Champion. The choir was also recognized for Best Vocals, Best Choreography, Best Band, Best Female Soloist (Delaney Bernth) and Best Male Performer (Isaac Lagman.)

Papillion La Vista High School’s Free Spirit show choir was named First Runner Up. James Rasser of PLHS was named Best Male Soloist.

The Headliners of Sioux City East High School earned Second Runner Up and People’s Choice. Grand Island Senior High School’s Ultimate Image was Third Runner Up.

In the single gender division, Sioux City East’s Prestige choir took first; Papillion La Vista South’s Titan Radiance took second and Papillion La Vista’s Heart and Soul took third.

In the prep division, Papillion La Vista’s Monarchy placed first and Grand Island’s Future Image placed second.

Photos of all performances are available at knudsenphotos.com.

