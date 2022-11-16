Gretna Legion celebrates Veterans Day

At Friday’s Veterans Day Dinner at the Gretna American Legion Post 216, area vets took a moment to recognize themselves for a year of accomplishment and a lifetime of service.

“While many legions have been flailing, we have been growing,” said post commander Dave Harrig.

“One part of our success has recently come together. You notice the different organizations — the legion, the auxiliary, the legion riders, the sons — we now call ourselves a family, and we do many things together. That has really made a difference,” Harrig said.

“It is something to call ours. We didn’t serve alone. We aren’t alone now. It’s a comradeship of the one percenters that served and sacrificed.”

During the evening’s program, Gretna Legionnaires and their affiliated groups recognized long-standing members and volunteers. Post 216 awarded Daniel Cherveny the Veteran of the Year.

“That man is the spearhead of a lot of our fundraisers,” Harrig said. “Anything we do, he is there ... there is no quit in that man.”

Cherveny, who most recently developed the post’s Oktoberfest celebration, said the award was an “incentive to do better.”

“I really appreciate it. I like the comradery and the support. It’s not just one person that makes the legion, it’s the group that makes the legion,” he said.