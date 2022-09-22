 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gretna Legion's Bratoberfest collects funds, glasses for veterans

The Gretna American Legion Post 216 will hold Bratoberfest on Friday, Oct. 14.

Running from 6 to 10 p.m., the event features brats and sauerkraut, hot German potato salad, homemade kolaches, pretzels and beer, as well as a performance by Angie Kriz and the Polka Toons.

A $5 cover benefits veterans programs. Glasses -- particularly readers 2.00 and below -- will be collected for veterans, too.

"It is a fundraiser for veterans programs and we are also collecting reading glasses for several VA facilities." Cindy Moore, president of the Gretna American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 216, said in an email.

