Gretna Lions Club offers free public shredding event for residents

The Lions Club of Gretna will accept documents for shredding on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Gretna residents are eligible to bring their paperwork between 10 a.m. and noon at the north parking lot of Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S. 204th St. Businesses and residents of other communities are not permitted to participate.

The club noted in a Facebook post that this is a new location for the event.

Donations for the Lions Club will be accepted as well, including nonperishable food items for the local food pantry, used cellphones, glasses and hearing aids.