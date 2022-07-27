Gretna man climbs Mount Everest to raise funds, awareness for rare disorder

Dillon Doeden of Gretna climbed 18,372 feet to raise money and awareness for a rare, deadly disorder.

In May, Doeden and a few others spent nearly a week climbing to the upper Base Camp at Mount Everest. It was far harder than he could have ever imagined, Dillon said.

“Every mountain you see is the biggest mountain you'll see in your life,” Dillon said. “Every step you take is a battle.”

The trip raised money for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Doeden's 4-year-old son Connor was diagnosed with this fatal condition at just 2 years old.

Duchenne is a disorder that causes loss of muscle. It occurs only once in every 3,500 live births, primarily affecting boys, according to a news release.

The Whitetail Creek Elementary student appears to be an average preschooler, Doeden said. He loves copying his older sister Harper, 6, and getting dirty by playing in the mud or catching frogs.

Connor can still walk on flat ground, so he doesn’t have any obvious signs of the fatal disorder. Medication helps ease some symptoms, but isn’t a cure. It won’t be long before he’s unable to walk, Dillon said, or is put on a breathing ventilator.

“These little guys are robbed of everything,” Doeden said. “Every muscle in their body, to include their heart, is just falling apart everyday.”

Most boys affected die by their early 20s, according to the release.

When Connor was diagnosed, Doeden and his family felt alone in battling this rare disorder. They searched online for ways to help fund a treatment, as well as for others experiencing the same condition. They came across Jim Raffone.

Raffone founded a nonprofit called JAR of Hope out of New Jersey. It began in 2013, right after Raffone's son James was diagnosed with Duchenne.

A small pushup campaign in Raffone's driveway drove awareness and funds. It quickly became nationally known, Raffone said, as he traveled the world performing seminars and doing pushups.

Having since run various fundraisers, Raffone's focused on finding a cure.

“It’s been 200 years and no child has ever survived,” Raffone said. “Unfortunately, we will be left burying our children.”

The hike up Everest was one of those many efforts to save these children.

Doeden joined Raffone's team to climb up the mountain. Hiking at such a high elevation, Doeden said every step he took was a battle, but he would do it 100 times over again, if it meant there would be a treatment.

“It's almost 18,000 feet in elevation, but when we're done we get to go back and it's over,” Doeden said. “Our kids climb these mountains every single day, and they don't ever get a break.”

Raffone said climbing anything over 15,000 feet was extremely challenging. Feeling sick, he said he couldn’t sleep or eat and could hardly breathe.

Still, these men pushed to the top. They also set the world record for doing pushups at the highest altitude, Raffone said. They’ve submitted an application for the Guinness Book of World Records.

During the climb, they filmed a documentary about what they’re doing and why. It’s scheduled to be released on Sept. 1. Raffone hopes to have it shown at various film festivals and theaters.

All of this was to raise money and awareness to find a cure for Duchenne. Raffone said the University of Florida is trying to fund a $1.5 million clinical research study, and needs at least $750,000 to get started.

Aiming for $150,000 in donations for the climb, Doeden said they “crushed” the goal by raising around $180,000.

Raffone isn’t stopping there. He has a desert trip planned, as well as some local fundraisers in New Jersey. Dillon also said he wants to continue these efforts.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to save not only my son’s life, but other children who are suffering,” Raffone said.