Gretna Music Lessons to open in March

A passion for music and the desire to fill a local need are the driving factors bringing a new opportunity to town.

Gretna Music Lessons, the first inclusive music school in the area, is set to open this spring.

“We have 230 students now and we had a lot of people interested out west who couldn’t commit to the drive or find times that worked for them,” said Zachary Adkins, owner of Gretna Music Lessons and Akins Guitar and Music Lessons in Omaha. “My wife and I decided to open a second location in Gretna.”

Adkins hopes this location will be convenient for families in Gretna, Ashland, Elkhorn and other nearby communities, providing an option that doesn’t mean making the drive to Omaha or Lincoln.

Along with interest from potential students in the area, Adkins was drawn to Gretna for its booming growth.

“There’s no music lessons as far as an actual school, a one-stop shop for people to take lessons with all their kids and different instruments vs. finding different teachers and going to different houses,” he said. “We wanted somewhere for everybody to come and learn multiple instruments, being convenient for them.

“Just the way Gretna is growing and getting ready to open the second high school, it seemed like the logical choice to expand and offer something that wasn’t there.”

Playing guitar since he was 12 years old, Adkins wanted to break away from a traditional 9 to 5. He attended Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs for music education with a full scholarship while teaching students guitar lessons in his home, at local guitar music schools and Guitar Center.

He founded Adkins Guitar & Music Lessons in Omaha in 2017, shortly after he won first place in a national guitar competition hosted by Ibanez Guitars.

“I wanted to be able to teach younger kids and even adults how to master the instrument themselves,” Adkins said. “When I won the competition in 2017, I had a lot of interest from people wanting lessons. I decided to kind of expand it out from there.

“That boosted my student enrollment. I was just teaching out of and growing into different studio spaces, growing with different musicians.”

Gretna Music Lessons, 20615 Nebraska Highway 370, will open this spring. March 1 is the intended start date for music lessons.

The studio will kick off with beginner to advanced lessons in guitar, vocal and drums. Beginner to intermediate lessons will be offered in piano, with plans to hire an advanced instructor as more students enroll.

Pianos will be on site for student use and a limited number of guitars will be available for students to try and potentially buy.

“We’re not really a retail environment, strictly lessons, but if we can offer something or help people out, we would try,” Adkins said.

Classes are open to students of all ages and skill levels and discounts are offered for families with multiple students. To find more information or to sign up, visit gretnamusiclessons.com.

Adkins encourages those interested to reach out sooner than later so preferred time slots can be locked in.

“If there’s an instrument that they want to learn that we don’t offer yet, definitely still write us and we can try to find a teacher,” he said. “We want to expand into more instruments as we move forward. It’s just finding those people; is there a market for it and can we find a teacher to fill that need?!”

An open house is planned for late February, with details to come.

