Gretna named Leadership Certified Community

The City of Gretna was recognized for its recertification as a Leadership Certified Community via the Nebraska Department of Economic Development during a meeting of the Gretna City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The program provides a framework for communities to identify capacity, stimulate planning and utilize technology to build strong foundations and to meet the challenges of the future, according to the DED website.

Gretna is one of 31 Leadership Certified Communities in Nebraska and was among the state’s first dozen communities to earn status in the program, according to a press release from the DED.

The program was created in 2011 to help villages and municipalities adapt to ongoing changes and opportunities in economic development, according to the department. Certified communities must demonstrate an understanding for and preparedness in strategic planning and display readiness in technological development to help new and existing businesses grow. Qualifying LCC’s earn status in the program for five years and are required to maintain community websites to market local development, which may include information on available sites and buildings and regional employment opportunities.

The intent is that the information is made easily accessible for developers to see "what's available in our community," Dan Giittinger, development services director for the City of Gretna, said at the meeting.

The city was certified in 2016 and certification lasts for five years. City staff spent more than a year compiling and organizing information for submittal, receiving recertification in late 2021.

“Our city appreciates the opportunity to create additional educational and residential options as Gretna continues to grow,” Giittinger said in a press release. “By doing so, we are encouraging Sarpy County’s workforce and their families to call our community home.”

Along with the recent annexation and major population growth, the city permitted 33 commercial and industrial permits in 2021, as well as 270 new homes within its extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction.

“Annexation efforts led by progressive leaders in Gretna are creating a unique space for growth, much of which has happened since we became a part of the LCC program,” Giittinger said in a released statement. “We look forward to exploring additional ways to help our city thrive.”

Gretna Public Schools is building its second high school. The Gretna Crossing Park project, along with accompanying aquatic and recreational center, is underway. The DED named these as a few examples of local leaders efforts to drive economic development.

“You’re undertaking a lot of activities to make your city a great place to live, work and play,” DED representative Dave Honz said at the meeting.

Also at its Jan. 4 meeting, the council:

• Elected Bill Proctor as the 2022 council president.

• Approved Gretna Crossing Park project invoices to JEO Consulting: $11,938 for grading, roadway and improvements; $10,852.50 for Capehart Road improvements and $168,865 for baseball/softball fields and passive park amenities.

• Approved a time extension and a payment of $165,965.10 to Vrba Construction for work on the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer Phase 3 -- Part 2 (South.)

• Approved a pay request of $10,857.78 to HOA Solutions for work on the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer Phase 3 control panel.

• Approved a pay request of $88,281.90 to Midwest DCM for Highway 6/31 and Lincoln Road highway improvements.

• Approved the sewer connection agreement with SID 354 for Sunset Meadows Replat 1 subdivision Lots 1-25 and Outlots A and B. The subdivision, located near Highway 6/31 and Harrison Street, is not in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction but is a part of the long term sewer service area.

• Reviewed bids and award a $230,263 construction contract to Judds Bros. Construction Co. for the Standing Stone outfall sewer improvements.

• Approved an addendum to the subdivision agreement with SID 337 for the Harvest Hills Phase 2 subdivision. The addendum allows for McCune Development to sell lots to Legacy Homes.

• Approved a change order addition of $17,613.63 to Vrba Construction Inc. for work on the Gretna north sub-basin interceptor sewer. The additional cost was related to a soil issue needing stabilization. A final pay request of $46,570.38 to Vrba Construction was then approved to close out the project.

• Approved a change order return of $1,694.53 for Valley Corp’s work on the Schram Road water main improvements (SID 337.) A final pay request of $36,323.57 was then approved to Valley Corp.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.

