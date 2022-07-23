Gretna native graduates from U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Gregory Michael Matya recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.

Matya earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license in the U.S. flag merchant marine, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine. Matya is a 2018 graduate of Gretna High School.

The Merchant Marine Academy is one of five U.S. federal service academies. It educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers to serve the nation during peace and war. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their senator or member of Congress. Matya was nominated by Sen. Ben Sasse.

All USMMA graduates incur an obligation to serve the United States. The U.S. Flag Merchant Marine -- manned exclusively by American mariners -- is essential for securing the country’s commerce in peacetime and delivering warfighters, weapons, and military supplies in times of conflict. The majority of “Kings Pointers” serve for eight years as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program while working aboard U.S. flag vessels; others will serve on active duty in our nation’s armed forces.

By virtue of their elite training and real-world experience, graduates are ready to go on day one in service of American military strength and economic power. As part of his four year education, Matya spent one year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels.

The academy welcomed Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as the commencement speaker on Saturday, June 18. The Merchant Marines are administered by the Maritime Administration under the auspices of the Department of Transportation.

“Now, more than ever, the Merchant Marine Academy is a deeply and enduringly important part of our economic and national security,” Buttigieg told the graduates.

Dedicated during World War II, the academy has since served the nation in both peace and war. Learn more at www.usmma.edu and wearetheusmma.com.