Gretna Optimist Club welcomes visitors to recent meetings

The Gretna Optimist Club recently welcomed Gretna Public Schools officials to discuss upcoming schools.
Superintendent Rich Beran and Gretna Middle School Principal Matt Bruggeman visited the club.
Other recent meeting guests have included:
- Mike Quant from Gretna Cub Scout Pack 363, who discussed Scouting and the upcoming pinewood derby on Jan. 21 at Whitetail Elementary School;
- Nina Hallman discussed scuba diving and showed amazing pictures of her adventures abroad;
- Brian Noonan from Nebraska Hospital Association discussed how they interact with area hospitals; and
- Matt Curtis and Ryan Gardner joined coaches and athletes for Gretna High School's winter sports teams.
Additionally, Charlie Driscoll was presented the award for Optimist of the Month in December by club president Julie Hayes. Driscoll was helpful with the presentation of items at a bake sale.
The club meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. at Billy’s Cafe in Gretna. Keep up with the latest from the Gretna Optimist Club at facebook.com/gretna.optimist.club.