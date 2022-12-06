 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gretna Optimists seek scholarship applications

The Gretna Optimist Club recently welcomed Ashley Klitz and McKenna Luetkenhaus of Makovicka Physical Therapy, 20024 Glenmore Drive, Suite 101, in Gretna. They discussed the risks of falling and how to prevent falls. Contact them at 402-332-3773.

The Gretna Optimist Club is looking for college students who are interested in applying for a scholarship to help with their higher education expenses.

Gretna Optimists are looking to award four $500 scholarships. Application materials are available at Gretna High School or by emailing Lorib281@yahoo.com.

Applications will be due by Jan. 2 and can be turned in at Gretna High School. For more information, call Lori Blum 402-332-3289.

The club meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. at Billy’s Cafe in Gretna. Keep up with the latest from the Gretna Optimist Club at facebook.com/gretna.optimist.club.

