Gretna Optimists seek scholarship applications

The Gretna Optimist Club is looking for college students who are interested in applying for a scholarship to help with their higher education expenses.

Gretna Optimists are looking to award four $500 scholarships. Application materials are available at Gretna High School or by emailing Lorib281@yahoo.com.

Applications will be due by Jan. 2 and can be turned in at Gretna High School. For more information, call Lori Blum 402-332-3289.

The club meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. at Billy’s Cafe in Gretna. Keep up with the latest from the Gretna Optimist Club at facebook.com/gretna.optimist.club.