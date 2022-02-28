Gretna Planning Commission Digest: Feb. 22, 2022

At its Feb. 22 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:

• Unanimously recommended approval of a preliminary and final plat for a subdivision to be known as the Smith Newman addition, generally located west of 222nd Street and north of an extension of Cornhusker Road.

• Approved a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-4 highest density residential for a subdivision to be known as Cedar Hollow South, generally located north of Giles Road and west of 168th Street.

The item will allow for Gretna Public Schools' to build its eighth elementary school building. The commission voted 3-2 for approval. The two no votes wanted to classify as a lower density zoning district.

• Tabled approval of changes to the zoning code in the residential districts to next month's meeting. Amendments to residential districts deal with lot size, side yard setbacks, street side yard setbacks and other requirements of these districts.

• Unanimously approved the addition of a destination zoning district, which will be added to address the Vala's Pumpkin Patch area.

The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be Tuesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 204 N McKenna Ave. The commission meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. For agendas or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.