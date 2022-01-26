Gretna Planning Commission Digest: Jan. 25, 2022

At its first monthly meeting of the year, the Gretna Planning Commission elected Josh Dethlefsen as its chair and Mandy Homan as vice chair.

The election followed two public hearings.

Following the first hearing -- at which no members of the public spoke -- the commission unanimously recommended approval of a final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to residential estates for a subdivision to be known as WynnWood Phase 2.

The subdivision includes 39 lots, generally located south of 226th Street and Schram Road, south of WynnWood Phase 1.

One audience member asked a question at the second public hearing, voicing neither support for nor opposition to the proposal.

Following that hearing, the commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-4 highest density residential for a subdivision to be known as Harvest Creek.

Doug Clark was the sole vote against the proposal. He has often voiced opposition to projects that would create more density with additional housing.

The subdivision -- to be comprised of single-family homes with one lot of apartments -- includes 258 lots and 13 outlots near 216th Street and a future extension of Gruenther Road.

Both items will be presented to the Gretna City Council for a final vote.

The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 204 N McKenna Ave. The commission meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. For agendas or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.

