Gretna Planning Commission Digest: March 22, 2022

The Gretna Planning Commission heard the proposal of a new corridor master plan known as The Crossings at its March 22 meeting.

The plan aims to enhance the recent park and recreation investment (Gretna Crossing Park) to connect to surrounding Gretna community through recreation and trail systems, allowing this to be the core of the "community's fabric," according to project goals outlined in the study, and does so by addressing future land uses, transportation system enhancements and extensions and economic development opportunities to project market trends for the Highway 6/31 corridor from Platteview Road to north of Capehart Road. The study area is generally bounded by Platteview Road to the south, 204th Street to the east and approximately 220th Street to the west and a half-mile north of Capehart Road to the north.

Other goals are to enhance quality of life in Gretna by promoting walkability and bikeability through a diverse mix of commercial and residential development and to create a unique identity for Gretna Crossings that is welcoming to all, being respectful of old Gretna while looking to the future and leveraging the proximity of Interstate 80 and the community's position between Omaha and Lincoln to help ensure the long-term fiscal health of the city.

The plan designates and outlines a future land use plan, to be made part of the city's comprehensive plan, particularly what land would be developed as residential, park space, for business and/or mixed-use.

The plan also recommends that the city coordinate with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to eliminate the need to widen Highway 6/31 and suggests that the city coordinate with the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) for the design and construction of three roundabouts along 204th Street and Capehart Road and to coordinate with MAPA and Sarpy County for expansion of the regional trails network through The Crossings.

The commission recommended approval of the plan 6-0. The Gretna City Council is expected to take action on the plan at its April 5 meeting.

Also at its meeting, the planning commission:

• Unanimously recommended approval of a text amendment to allow an animal hospital as an allowable use in the neighborhood commercial zoning district.

• Unanimously recommended approval of a final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-4 highest density residential for a subdivision to be known as Mirabel, generally located on the southeast corner of 180th Street and Giles Road.

• A preliminary plat and rezone for the Vala Vista subdivision, generally located west of 180th Street and south of Highway 370, was held over due to flood plain concerns on the new preliminary flood maps. That plat will come back to the commission at a later date.

• Unanimously approved a final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to I-2 industrial with a interstate overlay for a subdivision to be known as Gretna Logistic Park, generally located north of Platteview Road and east of Highway 31.

• Unanimously recommended approval of a final plat and rezone from general commercial, mixed-use commercial and medium density residential to general commercial, mixed-use commercial and medium density residential (with some of the new lots being GC and MUC) for a subdivision to be known as Aspen Creek Phase 6, generally located north of Highway 370 and east of 191st Street.

• Unanimously recommended approval of a final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to highest density residential with a planned unit development overlay and highway commercial for a subdivision to be known as M&M Acres Replat 1, generally located south of Highway 370 and east of 168th Street.

• Unanimously recommended approval of an annexation to the City of Gretna of land currently within the City of Gretna's extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) with Ordinance 2110. The annexation includes SID No. 87 and the subdivisions known as Boundless, the Meadows II, the Meadows II Replat 1, the Meadows II Replat 2, and the Meadows II Replat 3, together with all public streets, highways and public right-of-ways within the annexed area, except and excluding and not annexing any adjacent U.S. Interstate 80 right-of-way.

• Unanimously recommended approval of changes to the zoning code in the residential districts and fence regulations, regarding lot size, side yard setbacks, street side yard setbacks and other requirements of these districts.

The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be Tuesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 204 N McKenna Ave. The commission meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. For agendas or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.

