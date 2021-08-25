Gretna Planning Commission Digest

At its Aug. 24 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:

• Recommended approval of a final plat for a subdivision to be known as Parkview Phase 1. The request was made by McCune Development for the subdivision, comprised of 166 lots and five outlots, generally located northwest of 204th Street and Capehart Road.

• Recommended approval of a conditional use permit for a brewery/taproom/food establishment to be located in the highway commercial zoning district, generally located north and east of 204th Street and Highway 370.

The Gretna Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. This will be a special meeting of the commission to address annexation zoning needs. The commission will then meet at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 for its regular monthly meeting. The commission meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

— Rachel George

