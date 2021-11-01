Gretna Planning Commission Digest

At its Oct. 26 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:

• Held a public hearing and ultimately recommended approval of a conditional use permit for storage and processing of non-hazardous materials (concrete), requested by Mile High Investments LLC for Lot 1 Gretna Business Park Replat 2, generally located on the northeast corner of South 204th and Patton streets. The recommendation came after lengthy discussion among the commission.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately recommended approval of a revised preliminary and final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture and mixed-use commercial to R-4 high density residential and mixed-use commercial for a subdivision to be known as Kayda Corner. The request was made by Dragon Land Company for 96 lots and 10 outlots on a tract of land generally located on the northwest corner of Highway 370 and 192nd Street.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately recommended approval of a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to residential estates for a 41-lot subdivision to be known as Harvest Estates. The request was made by Summit Land Development Co. LLC for the subdivision, generally located south of Schram Road and east of 198th Street.