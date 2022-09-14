Gretna Public Library celebrates National Library Card Sign-up Month

The Gretna Public Library is joining with local businesses Gretna Nutrition and Noli’s Pizzeria to give library cardholders 10% off purchases to celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month this September.

The American Library Association first launched the national campaign in 1987, encouraging communities to get passes to lifelong learning and literacy in every wallet.

The Gretna Public Library is home to essential services such as public Wi-Fi, meeting spaces, and unconventional materials such as board games and puzzles, cake pans, ukuleles, watt detectors and tickets to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

To sign up for a library card, Gretna resident can go to the library building or apply online through a secure application system with a valid photo ID or a recent proof of address.

Because there is no Sarpy County library system, patrons who reside outside of the City of Gretna’s municipal limits are not eligible for a resident card. A nonresident Card, with access to all the same materials and resources, is available at $40 per year per household.