 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gretna Public Library celebrates National Library Card Sign-up Month

  • 0
Gretna Library celebrates National Library Card Sign-up Month-p1

Rebecca McCorkindale, assistant director of the Gretna Public Library, encourages everyone to get a library card during National Library Card Sign-up Month. Cardholders will receive 10% off purchases at Gretna Nutrition and Noli’s Pizzeria this September.

 Adam Branting

The Gretna Public Library is joining with local businesses Gretna Nutrition and Noli’s Pizzeria to give library cardholders 10% off purchases to celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month this September.

The American Library Association first launched the national campaign in 1987, encouraging communities to get passes to lifelong learning and literacy in every wallet.

The Gretna Public Library is home to essential services such as public Wi-Fi, meeting spaces, and unconventional materials such as board games and puzzles, cake pans, ukuleles, watt detectors and tickets to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

To sign up for a library card, Gretna resident can go to the library building or apply online through a secure application system with a valid photo ID or a recent proof of address.

Because there is no Sarpy County library system, patrons who reside outside of the City of Gretna’s municipal limits are not eligible for a resident card. A nonresident Card, with access to all the same materials and resources, is available at $40 per year per household.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert