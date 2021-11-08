Gretna Public Schools board chooses Griffins as mascot for Gretna East High School

The Gretna Public Schools Board of Education chose the Griffin as the mascot for its new school, Gretna East High School, at its Nov.8 meeting.

The three final choices for the mascot were the Griffins, Grizzlies and Express.

An in-depth discussion on various colors and shades thereof followed the mascot selection and gold, black and silver were chosen as the official colors for Gretna East High School.

The Gretna East Mascot and Colors Committee — comprised of teachers, administrators, parents, students and coaches — presented the top three recommendations to the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education at its Oct. 25 meeting.

A survey distributed to stakeholders and community members in June received more than 1,500 responses. From there, the committee narrowed its choices to four, later eliminating one to present three options to the board.

The district will now complete a branding process with design firm DLR Group on what the mascot will look like.

