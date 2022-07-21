Gretna Public Schools students perform musical through Missoula Children's Theatre

Gretna Public Schools students learned to act, sing and eat apples thanks to the Missoula Children's Theatre.

Missoula came to Gretna in its 50th year touring. In just days, they taught children how to perform a musical about Johnny Appleseed. Students acted and sang off-script at the show on Saturday, July 16.

The cast consisted of Kenley Ronk as Old Johnny, Miriam Shaffer as Young Johnny, Emily Kersten as Wolf, Paisley Moore as Bison, Layton Parrack as Sir Peter Prescott, William Castillo as Rupert, Sydney Vavra as Molly Prescott, Adalyn Tucker as Kelly Prescott, Aslyn Ronk as Rebecca Prescott, Lillian Bock as Sarah Prescott, Louis Bock as Lewis and Luca Castillo as Clark.

Louis Bock, Luca Castillo, Everley Hatch, Dakkotah Hay, Akshita Nayak, Alex Pargett, Mya Tucker, Wesley Tucker and Finley Yungtum played Kiddoes. Grace Bock, Toni Boling, Brynna Dymek, Rylinn Feeken, Kristen Pflanz, Linc Parrack, Claire Patnaude, Reid Ricci, Amelia Tucker and Heidi Zeleny played Pioneers. Eliza Gilsdorf, Nora Gilsdorf, Claire Kinnan, Sophia Leiker, Luke Mefford, Katie Pflanz and Olivia Rinaldi played Critters. Elanora Bock, Ben Castillo, Sylvie Hatch, Leah Samson and Olivia Tucker played Apple Seeds. Grampa was played by Nick Winkler.

Assistant Directors were Hannah and Ryan Burtwistle. Accompanist was Sondra Stoltenberg. Director was Emmalina Horn.