 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gretna residents appointed by governor to state boards, commissions

  • 0

Three Gretna residents recently were appointed to state entities by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The appointees to the unpaid positions are:

• Tiffany Jo Armstrong was named to the Brain Injury Oversight Committee.

• Kyle Hildebrand was named to the Governor’s Council to Keep Nebraska Beautiful.

• Dr. Douglas A. Bauer was named to the State Board of Health, although the appointment is subject to legislative confirmation.

The appointments were among many announced Tuesday, June 5, by the Governor's Office. To learn about openings or apply to serve, visit governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert