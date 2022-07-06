Gretna residents appointed by governor to state boards, commissions

Three Gretna residents recently were appointed to state entities by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The appointees to the unpaid positions are:

• Tiffany Jo Armstrong was named to the Brain Injury Oversight Committee.

• Kyle Hildebrand was named to the Governor’s Council to Keep Nebraska Beautiful.

• Dr. Douglas A. Bauer was named to the State Board of Health, although the appointment is subject to legislative confirmation.

The appointments were among many announced Tuesday, June 5, by the Governor's Office. To learn about openings or apply to serve, visit governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.