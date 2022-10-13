Gretna school board candidates seek cautious growth, transparent decisions

Property taxes, economic growth and an influx of new residents dominate the issues voters are weighing with candidates for the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education.

The school district, which plans to open Gretna East High School next year, increased its levy by 5 cents to $1.48 per $100 of assessed valuation for 2023. The increase is partially due to a $258 million bond issue approved in 2020 to pay for the new high school and two other buildings.

Although 60% of voters supported the bond issue, school board candidates said in separate interviews with the Gretna Breeze that they are getting an earful from the public.

Candidate Profile: Mark Hauptman For Gretna Public School Board District 37

Board member Mark Hauptman, owner of H&H Lawn & Landscape, is running for a second term. He said Gretna board members must be “careful and mindful” when it comes to expansion.

“There’s a lot of people that got a new tax bill in the mail, and everyone complains about that, but everyone continues to come here. And when you come here, we have to be able to educate you,” Hauptman said.

Despite the expansions in recent years, GPS “runs pretty lean” on its budget, he said. However, there is no stopping the development of the district, and a critical component for learning is having more facility space to contain class sizes.

“We are purchasing land to be able to build schools, which we are, but we don’t want to build schools before we need them,” Hauptman said.

Jenna Garcia, executive secretary of the Omaha Public Library and a political newcomer, said progress deserves added scrutiny.

“We need to make sure the administration and the board is actually looking at the line items of what is being approved and paid for, and not just approving everything that is put in front of the board,” Garcia said. “Not just blank checks being passed out to everyone, but that there is some sort of accountability.”

Several of the challengers — including Garcia, Lori Lowry and Greg Beach — said they believe added transparency is necessary.

Candidate Profile: Greg Beach For Gretna Public School Board District 37

Beach, a vice president and special assets manager at Core Bank, has made transparency a priority in his campaign.

“The communication needs to improve,” Beach said. “We are a growing district, and it’s going to come with increased costs, and we have to manage that, but you need to communicate that to the community. All the stake holders need to understand why the district spends the dollars they do or why they make the curriculum choices they do or why they make an investment in a new school. You have to be an absolute open book.”

Gretna, like other schools around the area, is also dealing with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. One immediate cause for concern for education professionals, along with Gretna school board candidates, are worries about a "learning gap" for students because of opportunities lost due to the pandemic.

A national report in March by the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, D.C., said national survey results showed math and reading test scores have seen a “sizable drop” from 2019 to 2021.

“These numbers are alarming and potentially demoralizing, especially given the heroic efforts of students to learn and educators to teach in incredibly trying times,” according to the Brookings report. “Most of us have never lived through a pandemic, and there is so much we don’t know about students’ capacity for resiliency in these circumstances and what a timeline for recovery will look like.”

Most of the candidates interviewed said the GPS administration has worked hard to mitigate the damage.

Candidate Profile: Ann Wright For Gretna Public School Board District 37

“Gretna was a little bit lucky that we were able to get back in the classroom doing face-to-face learning a little sooner than other schools were able to,” said board treasurer Ann Sackett Wright.

Sackett Wright, a registered nurse and information systems and technology manager for OrthoNebraska, said monitoring student performance in the coming years would determine what further steps are necessary to make up any deficiencies.

The pandemic also exacerbated ongoing concerns of mental health challenges facing both students and staff. Teacher shortages, sickness, and roadblocks to socializing with friends have added to “normal” stressors of academics, jobs, finances and family.

Running for reelection, Sackett Wright said the district trains all staff to be on the alert for student distress, particularly now.

“We have to be able to identify when a child might be in crisis, little behaviors that they might notice that they can run up the chain through appropriate reporting channels to get kids the help that they need,” she said.

The COVID-19 outbreak also elicited a renewed awareness and scrutiny of public education.

Issues that are national hot-button topics among conservative activists — such as critical race theory, often used as a catch-all for any teaching in schools about race and American history — contributed to rising tensions.

Critical race theory is a 50-year-old field of post-graduate study that examining economic and legal racial bias, centered on the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions. The theory itself is not typically taught outside higher educational institutions, but CRT has been represented by some conservatives as a tool of liberal indoctrination, including in K-12 classrooms.

Candidate Profile: Lori Lowry For Gretna Public School Board District 37

“I think a lot of things seem great on the surface level, but then when you dig down into it, there is different agendas," Lowry said. "It goes back to politicizing our education system, and I do not think that is OK."

Lowry, a floral designer, echoes the sentiments of Beach and Hauptman, who are similarly wary. She said there is a greater need for transparency in the classroom.

“It’s frustrating when they try to keep implementing these new programs that are completely political — they really are political," Lowry said. "When we do that, it is taking away from the basics like reading, math, English.”

Candidate Blake Turpen could not be reached for an interview and did not provide a response to a survey distributed by the Breeze. On a campaign Facebook page, Turpen stated he is running to maintain "the culture that has guided the district's path over the past several decades" and to voice fiscal responsibility and conservative values.

Voters may choose up to three of the candidates when they mark their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election.